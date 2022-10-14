The COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September, a 28% decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August.
During September, test positivity was 8.8%, down from 10.5% reported for August.
This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 120 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a decrease from the prior month.
Vaccine dashboard removes monovalent boosters
Starting this week, OHA is using bivalent boosters as the metric to measure booster uptake. Monovalent booster doses will no longer be updated on the dashboards, as they are no longer authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Historical data can still be downloaded on this page. For more information on Oregon's vaccine uptake, visit the Oregon COVID-19 Vaccine Effort Metrics dashboard.
