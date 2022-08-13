Governor Kate Brown is urging Oregonians to take precautions to prevent the spread of hMPXV, more commonly known as the monkeypox virus.
In a statement issued late Monday, Aug. 8, Brown said the virus hMPXV, more commonly known as the monkeypox virus, is spreading in communities across the state.
“It is time for us again to help protect each other., Brown said. “Let me be very clear: monkeypox is a virus that can impact anyone. Viruses spread regardless of your background, zip code, income level, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation––anyone can be infected by hMPXV. Period. We are all very much in this together.”
Brown said public health experts are following the science and data to make sure that testing and contact tracing resources, vaccines, and information are reaching the populations of Oregonians that are at highest risk. In the current outbreak, the most impacted communities have included gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.
“We have an ugly history in this country of ignoring diseases that primarily impact the LGBTQ+ community,” Brown stated. “I remember the early days of the HIV epidemic, when a generation of gay men was dying, and the government did not seem to care. It took years before there was general recognition from the public that HIV, like all viruses, spreads indiscriminately.
“Fortunately, we know much about how to protect ourselves from hMPXV. It is rarely fatal, and there are already effective tests to diagnose the disease among people with symptoms. There are also safe and effective vaccines for those at highest risk of the disease, as well as safe and effective treatments for those at highest risk of severe disease––which is why it is so critical for the federal government to distribute them quickly.
“I am urging all Oregonians to take steps to protect yourself and others from hMPXV. If you’re planning to attend a festival, concert, party, or other event, consider the amount of close, personal, and skin-to-skin contact that may occur. If you are feeling sick and have symptoms like a new rash, avoid close skin-to-skin contact, and call your health care provider or 2-1-1 if you think you may have been exposed.
“If you are scared, if you feel like no one cares––know that I stand with you. Know that you are not alone. I am urging the federal government to speed up the purchase and distribution of vaccines nationwide. And, I am working with our state, local, and federal partners to ensure vaccines, resources, and information are being distributed as quickly as possible. This is Oregon, and we do not stand by when our neighbors need help.”
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said 89 people throughout Oregon are known or presumed to have contracted hMPXV as of Aug. 8. The virus hMPXV is spread primarily through close or prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including through sex, cuddling, kissing or massage. Contact with towels, clothing, or other objects used by someone with the virus can also spread the virus., according to the OHA..
Earlier Monday, Aug. 8, Brown met with leaders of community-based organizations representing the communities at highest risk for hMPXV. OHA has been operating an Incident Management Team focused on hMPXV for the last several weeks, guided by advice from a medical advisory panel composed of organizations serving Oregon’s most impacted communities.
More information about hMPXV is available on the Oregon Health Authority’s website.
