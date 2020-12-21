Tillamook County leaders discussed during a community update Friday, Dec. 18, hospital bed capacity, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and updates to COVID-19 cases. The county is in the Extreme Risk category as of Friday, Dec. 18.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said Region 1 hospitals – which include Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – have 59 staffed adult ICU beds available. There are 729 ventilators available across the state of Oregon.
The Moderna vaccine is expected to ship to Tillamook County the week of Dec. 21.
“The Moderna does not require the deep freeze like the Pfizer vaccines do,” Swanson said. “And it doesn’t expire in five days.”
On Monday, Dec. 21, the hospital will be finalizing their plan for distribution. Ed Colson, of Tillamook County Community Health Centers, said the health center is working alongside Adventist Health on the planning process.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said the county has a cumulative case count of 191 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 31 presumptive, as of Thursday, Dec. 17. There are 39 new confirmed positive cases and three new presumptive cases. One person is currently hospitalized. Over 80 cases are being monitored.
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the county, the health center reports.
“We are providing behavioral health services for individuals [and] families,” said Frank Hanna-Williams, executive director of Tillamook Counseling Center. “It’s primarily virtual and by phone at this time.”
The counseling center’s mobile crisis team is also responding to incidents of concern. People can reach the counseling center at 503-842-8201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.