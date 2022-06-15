A cry for help for our furry friend. Anyone in the greater Portland area! Please share! @unithetroublemaker
Breed: Husky Color: white/brown
Weighs about 451bs, blue eyes, 4 years old and chipped. She was wearing a white collar with a blue name tag.
Uni was last seen at Indian beach trail via Ecola State Park on Sunday June 11 at 10:30 AM. If you see her, do not approach or make noises towards her. Call the phone number below!
CALL OR TEXT WITH ANY INFORMATION - 419-707-0331
