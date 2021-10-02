Money
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that the federal department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded more than $18 million in funding for health centers all across Oregon.

The funding—provided through the American Rescue Plan, which Merkley and Wyden helped to pass last spring—comes as Oregon is facing its most difficult COVID-19 surge yet, fueled by the Delta variant. Health centers will use this funding to help pay for new needs brought on by the pandemic, including constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, and purchasing new equipment—including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers for vaccine storage.

“Oregon’s health care providers are working valiantly on the front lines of this pandemic, and they are dealing with more patients than ever before as Delta surges across the state,” said Merkley. “This funding couldn’t have come at a more critical time to help expand capacity in our health clinics as we fight the fourth wave of the pandemic. Health centers are also key community hubs for vaccines and testing, and I encourage every eligible Oregonian to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated if they haven’t already.”

“Health care providers and the Oregonians counting on them for care need these resources to provide treatment during this public health crisis for the latest wave of cases as well as to provide vaccinations and tests,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these American Rescue Plan resources are headed to every nook and cranny of our state. And as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I’ll keep battling for similar funds to support the health care heroes working long hours throughout Oregon to keep people safe.”

The funding will be awarded to the following 28 health centers and local governments in Oregon:

Organization

City

State

Amount

ADAPT

ROSEBURG

OR

$556,034

ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

FOSSIL

OR

$511,869

BANDON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

BANDON

OR

$529,106

BENTON COUNTY

CORVALLIS

OR

$614,972

CENTRAL CITY CONCERN

PORTLAND

OR

$601,332

CLACKAMAS, COUNTY OF

OREGON CITY

OR

$700,134

COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES

BOARDMAN

OR

$546,992

COUNTY OF LANE

EUGENE

OR

$846,346

LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.

MEDFORD

OR

$773,768

LAPINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

LA PINE

OR

$582,841

LINCOLN, COUNTY OF

NEWPORT

OR

$556,045

MOSAICMEDICAL

PRINEVILLE

OR

$749,260

MULTNOMAH, COUNTY OF

PORTLAND

OR

$1,183,848

NATIVE AMERICAN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION INC

PORTLAND

OR

$556,232

NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER

PORTLAND

OR

$688,980

NORTHWEST HUMAN SERVICES, INC.

SALEM

OR

$636,587

ONE COMMUNITY HEALTH

HOOD RIVER

OR

$636,356

OUTSIDE IN

PORTLAND

OR

$558,817

RINEHART MEDICAL CLINIC

WHEELER

OR

$512,012

ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTH

MEDFORD

OR

$635,933

SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.

GRANTS PASS

OR

$686,538

TILLAMOOK COUNTY

TILLAMOOK

OR

$549,467

UMPQUA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.

ROSEBURG

OR

$661,700

VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER

HILLSBORO

OR

$1,067,170

WALLACE MEDICAL CONCERN, THE

PORTLAND

OR

$558,146

WATERFALL CLINIC INCORPORATED

NORTH BEND

OR

$545,001

WHITE BIRD CLINIC

EUGENE

OR

$575,724

WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINIC

ENTERPRISE

OR

$549,709

