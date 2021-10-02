Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that the federal department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded more than $18 million in funding for health centers all across Oregon.
The funding—provided through the American Rescue Plan, which Merkley and Wyden helped to pass last spring—comes as Oregon is facing its most difficult COVID-19 surge yet, fueled by the Delta variant. Health centers will use this funding to help pay for new needs brought on by the pandemic, including constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, and purchasing new equipment—including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers for vaccine storage.
“Oregon’s health care providers are working valiantly on the front lines of this pandemic, and they are dealing with more patients than ever before as Delta surges across the state,” said Merkley. “This funding couldn’t have come at a more critical time to help expand capacity in our health clinics as we fight the fourth wave of the pandemic. Health centers are also key community hubs for vaccines and testing, and I encourage every eligible Oregonian to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated if they haven’t already.”
“Health care providers and the Oregonians counting on them for care need these resources to provide treatment during this public health crisis for the latest wave of cases as well as to provide vaccinations and tests,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these American Rescue Plan resources are headed to every nook and cranny of our state. And as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I’ll keep battling for similar funds to support the health care heroes working long hours throughout Oregon to keep people safe.”
The funding will be awarded to the following 28 health centers and local governments in Oregon:
Organization
City
State
Amount
ADAPT
ROSEBURG
OR
$556,034
ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
FOSSIL
OR
$511,869
BANDON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
BANDON
OR
$529,106
BENTON COUNTY
CORVALLIS
OR
$614,972
CENTRAL CITY CONCERN
PORTLAND
OR
$601,332
CLACKAMAS, COUNTY OF
OREGON CITY
OR
$700,134
COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES
BOARDMAN
OR
$546,992
COUNTY OF LANE
EUGENE
OR
$846,346
LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.
MEDFORD
OR
$773,768
LAPINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
LA PINE
OR
$582,841
LINCOLN, COUNTY OF
NEWPORT
OR
$556,045
MOSAICMEDICAL
PRINEVILLE
OR
$749,260
MULTNOMAH, COUNTY OF
PORTLAND
OR
$1,183,848
NATIVE AMERICAN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION INC
PORTLAND
OR
$556,232
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER
PORTLAND
OR
$688,980
NORTHWEST HUMAN SERVICES, INC.
SALEM
OR
$636,587
ONE COMMUNITY HEALTH
HOOD RIVER
OR
$636,356
OUTSIDE IN
PORTLAND
OR
$558,817
RINEHART MEDICAL CLINIC
WHEELER
OR
$512,012
ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTH
MEDFORD
OR
$635,933
SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
GRANTS PASS
OR
$686,538
TILLAMOOK COUNTY
TILLAMOOK
OR
$549,467
UMPQUA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
ROSEBURG
OR
$661,700
VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER
HILLSBORO
OR
$1,067,170
WALLACE MEDICAL CONCERN, THE
PORTLAND
OR
$558,146
WATERFALL CLINIC INCORPORATED
NORTH BEND
OR
$545,001
WHITE BIRD CLINIC
EUGENE
OR
$575,724
WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINIC
ENTERPRISE
OR
$549,709
