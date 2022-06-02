Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after re-testing positive for COVID-19:
“After recovering and feeling better, some COVID symptoms have returned and I again tested positive. This is occurring in a modest percent of folks who used Paxlovid and is referred to as ‘COVID-19 rebound.’
“I am following CDC guidelines to isolate and will return to in-person work as soon as I am able.
“This is yet another reminder that the virus is evolving and changing, and we all must be diligent to stay one-step ahead. We know the best ways to mitigate the spread: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, and isolating and testing when you know you have been exposed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.