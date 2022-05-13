The Tillamook County Suicide Prevention Coalition is a group of community-serving professionals who meet monthly to work together to raise awareness of suicide prevention information, encourage prevention education, and plan and attend outreach events in Tillamook County.
This month the coalition will be holding a Mental Health Awareness Month Information Fair at the Tillamook County Main Library Location on May 20th from 1:00-3:00 PM. The event will have information booths hosted by local community organizations, health providers, and other entities. This event is free and family friendly.
If you would like to learn more or would like to become involved in the coalition email Janeanek@tfcc.org.
