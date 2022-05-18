The results are unofficial until the County Clerk’s office certifies the election, but the numbers are released on the Secretary of State’s site late last night in the May 17, Primary Election. Of 20,844 active registered voters in Tillamook County, 9,375 ballots were accepted or 45% of the registered voters casting ballots.
Winning the County Commissioner Seat pos. 3 was incumbent Mary Faith Bell with 74% of the vote or 5,985 votes. Challenger Graydon Hillock garnered 25% of the vote with 2,015 votes. Bell will retain her seat on the Tillamook County Commission for a second term.
Measure 29-161, Tillamook County 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance limiting firearm regulation was defeated 5,837 no votes to 3,102 yes votes.,
29-163, Tillamook County five Year Veteran’s Services Operating Local levy won by a vote of 5,582 affirmative to 3,414 no votes.
29-164 Tillamook County renewal of local option levy to continue countywide library services also passed with 5,572 yes votes to 3,557 no votes.
29-162, City of Bay City 5-year local option levy for fire protection also passed with 331 yes votes to 130 no votes.
29-165 Tillamook Bay Community College Bond to construct a healthcare education building at TBCC passed with 5,069 yes votes compared to 4,013 votes.
Aubrey Olson who ran unopposed for Tillamook county District Attorney won that position in the primary with 5,396 votes, there were 120 write-in votes cast in that election.
In the governors race Tina Kotek won the democratic seat with 55.79 percent of the vote with Tobias Read getting 32.11 percent of the vote.
On the Republican side for governor, former Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazan maintained a slim lead over former Oregon Rep. Bob Tiernan. The race remained too early to call Tuesday evening.
Both candidates acknowledged that the race was far from over and said the slow release of election results, particularly from Clackamas County, the third-largest county in Oregon.
Tiernan said he would not concede until at least 95% of votes cast were counted.
Betsy Johnson’s campaign has begun and if she gets enough petition signatures she will appear on the ballot for Governor in November taking on Kotak and the Republican primary winner determined after all ballots are counted.
David Gomberg was elected as the democratic candidate running unopposed. He will take on Boomer Wright, the republican in November.
Cyrus B Javadi, from Tillamook won the republican 32 district race and will face democrat Logan C. Laity in the general election in November. Suzanne Weber, former Tillamook Mayor and State Representative ran unopposed in the primary for State Senator in the 16th District on the republican ticket, she will face democrat Melissa Busch in the general election in November.
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden won Tuesday's Democratic U.S. Senate primary race, a contest in which he is the incumbent, but the race to decide who will be his Republican opponent in the general election has not yet been determined.
Wyden claimed 139,670 — nearly 91% — of the 154,149 votes reported by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Because ballots in Oregon can be mailed on Election Day this year, election officials don't expect final results for several days.
At a Glance
County Commissioner Pos 3
Mary Faith Bell 5,985 74.16%
Graydon Hallock 2,15 24.97%
29-161 2nd Amendment Sanctuary (Defeated)
Yes votes 3,102
No votes 5,837
29-163 Veterans Services (Passed)
Yes votes 5,582
No votes 3,414
29-164 Library Services (Passed)
Yes votes 5,572
No votes 3,557
29-162 City of Bay City fire protection levy (Passed)
Yes votes 331
No votes 130
29-165 TBCC Bond (Passed)
Yes votes 5,069
No votes 4,013
Voter Ballot Returns Comparison by county in Oregon click link: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/P22-Daily-Ballot-Returns.pdf
