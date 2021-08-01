Due to the precipitous rise in COVID-19 infections in Oregon and the increased risk of transmission of the Delta variant, Chief Justice Martha L. Walters of the Oregon Supreme Court has issued a ruling requiring mask wearing in public courthouses and court spaces in Oregon effective Monday, Aug. 2.
Face coverings will be required for the public and staff in shared public spaces in the courthouse including all entrances, hallways, the main lobby, courtrooms and public court spaces per Chief Justice Order, CJO 21-028.
