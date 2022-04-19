People using public transportation on the ground and in the air in Oregon and across the nation can now do so without wearing a face covering.
As a result of a federal court order issued April 18, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) January 29, 2021 Order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect.
CDC will not enforce the Order, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). CDC and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) continue to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.
Following the court ruling, Portland International Airport announced it would not require masks be worn by travelers into and out of PDX.
ODOT's Public Transportation Division said that the March 11, 2022 letter from the Oregon Health Authority on mask mandates no longer requires general indoor masking requirement but does not prohibit a governmental entity, business, or workplace from requiring that individuals wear masks.
Individuals who wish to continue to wear masks to protect against COVID-19 are free to do so.
