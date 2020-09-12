The Oregon State Marine Board is urging boaters to stay off waterbodies near areas where there are active fires. With fires burning across the state and extensive evacuation orders, public health, safety, and protecting property are paramount. The agency asks boaters to do their part by staying out of harm’s way and wait until outdoor conditions improve.
Sheriff’s office marine deputies are assisting with public safety and evacuation orders and need the assistance of boaters to stay well clear of active fires and waterbodies used for fire suppression efforts. Boaters can be cited for unsafe operation (ORS 830.305) for interfering with these efforts. Furthermore, on-water rescue and resources are extremely limited should boaters need aid.
Federal and state land managers have closed access for outdoor recreation in many locations due to active fires. Air quality and travel conditions are also hazardous.
The agency’s interactive Boat Oregon Map is a resource for some boating facility closures; however, given rapidly changing conditions, assume that “where there is fire, recreational access will be closed.”
