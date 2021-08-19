Manzanita City Council held an emergency meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, to discuss the city’s response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook, provided an update and Dr. Margaret Steele, president of EVCNB provided an update on statistics in Tillamook County and recommended that additional measures such as masking in crowded spaces would be important measures to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors alike.
“We need to institute a state of emergency immediately, second we need to hit mask wearing hard,” Council President Linda Kozlowski said. “It is not going to be a shutdown environment again, but we don’t have leadership from the state, so we need to step up and show some leadership on this issue and we need to be thoughtful.”
The city council held a lengthy discussion about what measures could be taken including limiting visitors to short-term rentals to provide proof of vaccination. Testimony provided by two vacation rental owners provided some context for implementing such a provision as being complicated and challenging and that not having a county wide measure would only serve to spread out the problem to neighboring communities.
The city took a number of initial steps to attempt to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 19, including adopting a resolution to reinstate the state of emergency, allowing the city to coordinate resources and response to this public emergency. The resolution also included reinstatement of a mask zone on Laneda between Classic Street and Ocean Road. The council also made a motion to amend the Manzanita Farmers Market to mandate social distancing and mask wearing.
“A deep concern about the impacts on the medical system, in a community that attracts visitors from all over the state and the country is really driving this concern. People need to take personal responsibility and wear masks and get vaccinated,” said Mayor Mike Scott.
The city asks all residents and visitors to also continue to practice physical distancing, staying at home when ill, and frequently washing hands with soap or sanitizer.
The city council will continue this discussion at a Special City Council Meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
