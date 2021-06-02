The Coast Guard was notified at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, of a 37 year old man who was swimming in the surf off Rockaway Beach. His mother, who was on scene, informed emergency responders that she had lost sight of him.
The Coast Guard activated an emergency marine information broadcast and mobilized a Station Tillamook Bay crew aboard a 47-foot motor life boat and a Sector Columbia River air crew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to respond, Coast Guard District 13 reported.
The helicopter crew located the man and deployed a rescue swimmer who transported the man to shore manually. The man was transferred to awaiting EMS ashore who commenced CPR.
The man was declared deceased by medical personnel after leaving Coast Guard care, the coast guard confirmed.
