Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputy Chris Barnett and Detective Andy Christopherson responded to a reported water rescue at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, on the Wilson River. Witnesses reported that a person was floating down the river.
“A 41 year old man from Hillsboro was fishing with two friends along the Wilson River, just below Mills Bridge,” said Barnett. “He decided to cross the river to fish from the other side. As he made his way across, he stumbled and fell but was able to recover and make it to the other side to fish.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the man fished from the other side for a while and then made his way back across the river toward his friends.
“He was crossing the river when he reached a deep point, fell over and got sucked down the river,” said Barnett. “His friends witnessed the incident and said that he was trying to get back to shore. In that part of the river, the current is actually pushing you away from shore.”
The man was wearing waders, a large backpack, but was not wearing a personal floatation device (PFD), the sheriff’s office reported.
Unable to reach the man, the friends got in their car and drove downriver to the Misty River RV Park to try and rescue their friend.
“When they arrived, they saw him floating down the river face-down, still wearing his waders and backpack.”
Tillamook Fire District personnel responded and were able to pull the man from the river below the large pullout at the mouth of the canyon. Firefighters and medics from Tillamook Ambulance began CPR and transported the man to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital. Resuscitation efforts continued in the emergency department, but the man was eventually pronounced deceased.
“The firefighters and medics did a phenomenal job, but sometimes there is only so much you can do,” said Barnett.
This is a tragic reminder of how important it is to wear a life jacket when recreating on or near waterways, especially when there are fast-moving currents. Even expert swimmers can succumb to hypothermia, or be injured and not be able to self-rescue.
Barnett, a member of the TCSO search and rescue dive team, has some advice for those fishing along the river’s edge - especially this time of year.
“Most of the drownings we respond to every year, the victims were not wearing a life jacket” Barnett said. “Like most bank fishermen, this man was wearing waders and a backpack. The waders act like anchors when they fill with water. Horrible tragedies like this are preventable if you just wear a PFD.”
TCSO reminds you that current Personal Flotation Devices come in many styles and designs, including inflatable ones that you hardly know you are wearing until you need it. Many will auto inflate when a submersion event happens.
