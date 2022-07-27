Maintenance work on OR 6 to start July 26

Next week we're striping OR 6 from milepost 0 in Tillamook to milepost 46 prior to Banks. We'll work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and estimate the project to take three days.
Expect traffic delays as we move along the road. Please use caution and be patient as we perform this work to improve safety. Give yourself plenty of time to make the trip, or use an alternate route.
Use TripCheck.com to see real time impacts as you plan your trip through the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.