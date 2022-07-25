While temperatures will likely be warmer than normal along the coast next week, the probability of unusually hot temperatures is considerably lower than areas farther inland.
The probability of temperatures reaching 90°F appears to be well less than 10% even at our typically warmest locations along the coast. Nonetheless, there is still a pretty good chance that temperatures will hit at least 80°F on any given day between Monday and Thursday at these same locations.
Highs are predicted to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this week.
Onshore flow is expected to return on Thursday which will cause temperatures to cool.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
