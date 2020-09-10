The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency within Tillamook County on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The resolution states, “Following extremely high winds and dry conditions several fires broke out on Sept. 8, 2020. The fires continue to present a clear and present danger of great damage to the health and safety of the citizens and property of Tillamook County.”
The resolution requests the Oregon State Office of Emergency Management to provide state and federal resources for any applicable disaster recovery programs. In addition, it requests the governor to exercise her emergency powers by setting aside any regulations or laws that are contrary to saving life and property during this emergency.
For current wildfire information go to the Tillamook County home page at www.co.tillamook.or.us and click on the Wildfire Information link.
