The Tillamook County Community Health Center will be hosting an overdose awareness day event in downtown Tillamook at the 2nd Street Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31st. The event is in honor of #InternationalOverdoseAwarenessDay and is an annual campaign aiming to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.
There will be a resource fair of local organizations, a NARCAN training and distribution of kits. This will be a family friendly event with refreshments and a rock painting activity for the first 100 attendees.
