Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Tillamook County Sheriff's Office

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and other local law enforcement officers are currently involved in a police action in the Barview area of Tillamook County.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area, and/or stay indoors if you are in the Barview Area. The incident is at a residence and was initially called in as a domestic disturbance. This incident is ongoing.

More information and details will be released when possible and appropriate to do so.

