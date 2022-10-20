The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and other local law enforcement officers are currently involved in a police action in the Barview area of Tillamook County.
The public is being asked to stay away from the area, and/or stay indoors if you are in the Barview Area. The incident is at a residence and was initially called in as a domestic disturbance. This incident is ongoing.
More information and details will be released when possible and appropriate to do so.
