Kindergarten registration has been slow in Tillamook County this year, with only around one third of expected students enrolled in May.
Liberty Elementary Principal Rachel Williamson said that students who were enrolled earlier would have easier access to special programs offered through the school and encouraged parents to reach out for help with the registration process.
Williamson said that getting new students involved in the school’s dual language program and preparatory Kinder Camp would be easiest for parents who registered their students by June 9. The Kinder Camp welcomes incoming kindergarten students to Liberty for three hours a day on twelve days in early August, allowing the students to familiarize themselves with the school and its facilities before beginning classes.
So far, only 48 families have registered their students for kindergarten compared to an enrollment of around 130 students this year and 150 last.
Williamson works with pre-k programs across the district to distribute registration materials to their families, but she has no way to reach parents whose children are not enrolled in those programs. Williamson handed out more than 80 packets to those partners this year and says that in a typical year a further 60 students would be expected to enroll.
Families who have not yet received registration paperwork can call at (503) 842-7501 or stop by Liberty Elementary School at 1700 Ninth Street in Tillamook to start the enrollment process.
Copies of immunization records, a birth or hospital certificate, and a parent’s photo identification are required for registration, and office staff will help families use the school’s photocopier to make those copies. Children must turn 5 on or before September 1, to qualify for enrollment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.