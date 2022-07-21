Kilchis Forest Road is closed near the 8.5 mile at Whitney Creek for a bridge construction project. The road will be closed through September 2022 while workers remove the old culvert and road fill, restore fish passage to the stream, and construct a new bridge crossing. Access to the Kilchis Forest Road above the Whitney Creek crossing will remain open from Cedar Butte Road off Highway 6.
If you have questions about the road closure please contact the Tillamook ODF office at 503-842-2545.
