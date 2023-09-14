featured
Juvenile in custody after making threats to schools in Tillamook County
- Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
A Tillamook County Juvenile is in custody after making threats of violence to schools in Tillamook County last night. The Juvenile made threats regarding schools in Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
"There is currently no further known threat any schools in Tillamook County," said TCSO Undersheriff Matt Kelly. "We are still gathering all of the information from the incident and will be releasing more information later today. There will be Sheriff's Office Deputies present at Neah-Kah-Nie High School and Tillamook Police Officers at Tillamook schools throughout the day today to help reassure parents and students."
Tillamook Police Department was also involved and Tillamook School District has issued their own detailed press release.
