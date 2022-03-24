FENTANYL CRISIS: DR. SARAH LEITZ, CHIEF OF ADDICTION MEDICINE, AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS
PORTLAND, Ore. (March 22, 2022): Illicit fentanyl, found in powder forms and counterfeit prescription pills, has been linked to many fatal overdoses in Oregon, including the recent deaths of two Portland teenagers.
There were 472 unintentional opioid overdoses in Oregon in 2020, and 473 in nearly half that time from January to August of 2021. With the number of illicit fentanyl overdoses and deaths rising exponentially, now is time to raise awareness about this crisis; educate parents and teens about the dangers of taking any non-prescription substances; and inform of the tools available to help prevent fentanyl poisoning and death.
“Fentanyl is everywhere. We’re more than a year into this crisis, and the tragic overdoses we’re seeing here in Oregon and around the nation are heartbreaking, said Dr. Sarah Leitz, Chief of Addiction Medicine for Kaiser Permanente in Portland, Ore. “We have to increase awareness to keep our communities safe. Just 2mg of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, so teenagers who may think they are just experimenting can take one pill and overdose and die.”
As illegal drugs laced with fentanyl pose a significant risk to the health of our community, Dr. Leitz is making herself available for one-on-one interviews on a variety of fentanyl-related topics this Wednesday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Dr. Sarah Leitz, Chief of Addiction Medicine, is prepared to discuss:
Awareness: What is Fentanyl?
- What is fentanyl and what are its effects?
- What is a lethal dose of fentanyl?
- Drugs commonly laced with illicit or non-pharmaceutical fentanyl
Education: What can parents and teens do?
- How to talk to teens about the risk of substance abuse and the dangers of buying drugs outside of licensed health care providers
- Symptoms to watch of drug abuse, addiction and overdose
- How to prevent overdoses (Naloxone and test strips and where to find them)
- What to do if you suspect someone has overdosed
Available Tools: Addiction and treatment options
- Addiction counseling and removing the stigma – you’re not alone
- What is naloxone and how to use it to counter overdoses
- How to use test strips to test for fentanyl
Interviews available:
Dr. Sarah Leitz, Chief of Addiction Medicine with Kaiser Permanente Northwest, is available for interviews on Wednesday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
ABOUT KAISER PERMANENTE
For 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente’s mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.
For more information, please visit: about.kaiserpermanente.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.