Oregon Coast Humane Society has scheduled a Microchip and Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, June 24th from 10am until 3pm at the shelter on Rhododendron Drive. Low-cost microchips and vaccines will be available. The clinic is open to healthy dogs and cats above 8 weeks old and available by appointment only.
Microchips cost $40 and vaccines cost $20 each. Dog vaccines available are rabies, DHPP, Leptospirosis, and Bordatella (kennel cough). Available cat vaccines include rabies and FVRCP.
OCHS Executive Director Elizabeth Thompson says the timing of this clinic is particularly important. “The July 4th week is notoriously busy at shelters nationwide as scared animals fleeing fireworks lose their way home. It’s always a relief to be able to quickly reunite them with their families through a microchip.”
To schedule an appointment for microchips or vaccines, call or come by the shelter. Applications can also be completed online at www.oregoncoasthumanesociety.org in advance but an appointment is still required.
Oregon Coast Humane Society is a nonprofit, limited-intake shelter that promotes a lifetime commitment to pets. Visit oregoncoasthumanesociety.org or call 541-997-4277.
Clay arrived at OCHS as a stray cat recently. A microchip would’ve helped him find his way home.
