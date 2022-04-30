Monday May 9th, 5:30 to 6:30
Join North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection’s Upcoming Meeting
At the meeting, we will update you on our efforts and offer a workshop that will teach you mapping tools. Find out exactly where your water comes from and empower yourself with tools to track clear-cuts and pesticide sprays in your area. We’ll also discuss upcoming volunteer opportunities and direct actions you can take to protect our forests and watersheds. We look forward to seeing you there! Sign up here. Or register at our webpage healthywatershed.org
An exciting upswell of momentum is building around Oregon’s forests and drinking watersheds right now. It’s the perfect time to reinvigorate our shared efforts to safeguard and restore our drinking water sources.
Our goal is to bring attention to the evolving coastal drinking water crisis—quality and quantity—resulting from corporate logging and pesticide spraying practices, and aspects of climate change (heat domes and the drought, for example).
By law, all water in Oregon is publicly owned, regardless of who actually owns the land. All watersheds that supply wells, spring boxes, or municipal systems should be legislatively protected. As a matter of law, and in recognition of the necessity of clean and safe drinking water for all, there should be no more logging nor pesticide spraying in drinking water sources.
We are advocating for the critical need to prioritize DRINKING WATER FIRST!
North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (formerly Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection) is a grassroots group working, through education and advocacy, for better protections of the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the forests that sustain us. healthywatershed.org |www.facebook.com/NCCWATERSHEDPROTECTION
Contact us at: rockawaycitizen.water@gmail.com
