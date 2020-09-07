Intermittent closures are planned for the Tillamook River Bridge on OR 131 (milepost 7.5) just west of Tillamook during the week of Sept. 14 so an Oregon Department of Transportation bridge crew can make needed repairs to the wood timber piles.
In order to complete the repairs, intermittent closures will be required from Monday to Friday, Sept. 14-18, anytime between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
During the intermittent closures, travelers can use the local roads Fraser Road, Burton-Fraser Road and Tillamook River Road. Variable message signs will be posted warning travelers of the closures and detour.
