The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has received approval from Food and Nutrition Services to disburse increased food benefits in October. This additional $30 million for eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will bring the total increased benefits to $180 million.
SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers, this is an Oregon EBT card. The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below to all eligible SNAP households. Some recipients may not see it until the following day.
Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP do not need to take any additional action.
October
12
Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment
29
New SNAP customers who did not receive the October 12 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit
The increase brings all households to the maximum SNAP benefit. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits.
This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. ODHS will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.
Questions?
To determine the maximum allotment for your household and view the FAQ, visit https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/assistance/food-benefits/pages/about-snap.aspx.
SNAP customers can contact their local SSP, APD, or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx
