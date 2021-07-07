Tillamook County Health Department relayed during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 7, 11 new COVID-19 cases from June 27 through July 3.
“From March of 2020, we had 679 cases, four deaths and 30 hospitalizations,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “Most recently, according to the Oregon Health authority, we’re seeing more cases of the delta variant and we are cautioned to expect rapid increases among unvaccinated groups with the Delta variant.”
Putman said in general, primarily those unvaccinated populations are the ones contracting the virus. With the lifting of restrictions, there is an uptick in other respiratory illnesses, such as influenza.
“If you’re feeling ill, stay home,” Putman said. “If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, and you just don’t know for sure, call your health care provider, and give us a call.”
You can call the health center for same day COVID-19 testing, Putman added. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule. For more information about the vaccine or COVID-19 in general, call the nurse information line at 503-842-3914. Testing is also available at Rinehart Clinic and Adventist Health Tillamook.
“The state had a goal of 70 percent being vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “That goal was reached on July 2.”
At the end of June, Tillamook County was at 64.9 percent, with a goal of 65 percent. Colson said the county is likely to hit 65 percent by the weekend.
Vaccine appointments are available at the health center’s 8th Street Annex on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are offered on Tuesdays. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are offered on Thursdays. Call 503-842-3914 to schedule.
“We do have our local pharmacies that offer the vaccines, as well as your routine health care provider,” Colson said.
