Important Weather update for the next few days Flood Watch / High Wind Warning

A strong atmospheric river will make landfall on Monday, will bring gusty winds along the coast, and heavy rain to NW Oregon and SW Washington.
High wind warning for the central/north Oregon coast and the south Washington coast. Gusts up to 60 mph.
Three to five inches of rain expected for the coast of south Washington and north Oregon, the Willapa Hills and the north Oregon Coast Range.
Current highest flooding concerns are for the Grays and Naselle Rivers.
---
FLOOD WATCH in effect from Monday morning – Tuesday afternoon. https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=66747110
Heavy rain is expected on late Sunday night through Monday afternoon, and at times on into Tuesday. Total rainfall of 3 to 5 inches are expected.
Heavy rain combined with some locally melting snow may cause some of the faster responding streams and rivers to reach minor flood stage.
A higher tidal cycle combined with increased water from the rain may cause some minor tidal overflow flooding along the coast.
---
*HIGH WIND WARNING from Sunday 10pm- Monday 4pm. South Winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph. Strongest winds will be on exposed headlands and beaches.
