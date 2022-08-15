November 8, 2022 General Election
October 2022
18 Voter registration deadline & Party change (Registration cards postmarked October 18, 2022 are valid)
19 First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open
25 Last day to mail ballots
28 Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine
November 2022
8 Election Day
December 2022
5 Last day to certify election results
The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7:00am-8:00pm.
