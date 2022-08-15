VOTE

November 8, 2022 General Election

October 2022

18 Voter registration deadline & Party change (Registration cards postmarked October 18, 2022 are valid)

19 First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open

25 Last day to mail ballots

28 Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine

November 2022

8 Election Day

December 2022

5 Last day to certify election results

The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7:00am-8:00pm.

