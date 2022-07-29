County Commissioners met with ODOT, county public works and officials representing emergency responders held an emergency meeting to work through a plan to move traffic off of Hwy 131 to Netarts and Oceanside after a huge sink hole in the road caused a closure on Thursday.
Commissioner David Yamamoto confirmed with Dan Weber of ODOT that Ekloff Road will remain closed to local and visitor traffic and only open to first responders and emergency personnel. Due to Ekoff Road being one lane only travelers are only to use the southern detour to Whiskey Creek road, Cape Lookout road, Sandlike Road. Coming from Tillamook you will be detoured on Fraser Road back to Hwy 101 south but it’s best to head south on Hwy 101 prior to using Hwy 131 west out of Tillamook. ODOT will also place signs on Hwy 6 coming into Tillamook and near Pacific City to move traffic to Cape Lookout Road into Netarts the back way. Cape Meares Loop Road is currently under construction and not an option for travel or an alternate route.
Information will be updated as we receive them.
Previous Coverage:
HWY 131 to Netarts and Oceanside west of Tillamook is closed due to a failed culvert which caused a 20 to 30ft sink hole in the road and according to officials at the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) the road is closed until work can be done to fill the huge hole.
ODOT officials on the scene said, the culvert was beginning to fail and crews had traffic down to one lane, but then it gave way and caused the huge hole in the road. Crews are working at about the 5-mile marker.
ODOT will detour traffic from Oceanside & Netarts to Whiskey Creek Road, Cape Lookout Road, Sandlake Road, and Hwy 101.
It is anticipated that GPS will attempt to route traffic onto Ekloff Road, but is not capable of handling the additional traffic and will not be used as a detour route.
A barricade will be placed on Ekloff Road at its intersection with Hwy 131 and on Ekloff Road west of the Tillamook Transfer Station. Barricades will be placed to allow first responders access to Ekloff.
Additional signage will be placed.
ODOT crews hope to have the road reopened by Sunday. Crews worked until midnight Thursday night and were back on the scene at 5 a.m. Friday morning working to get the road reopened, but they don’t expect that to be until Sunday at the earliest and possibly into Monday.
