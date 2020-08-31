Mark David, of Hillsboro, was archery hunting on Saturday, Aug. 29, on private property in the area of Trask Road East in Tillamook. David wounded a bull elk but was unable to locate it before dark.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), David and the landowner attempted to find the wounded bull the morning of Sunday, Aug. 30. At approximately 9:15 a.m., David located the bull and attempted to kill it with his bow. The elk charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers.
The landowner attempted to help David but he sustained fatal injuries and died.
The elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner.
