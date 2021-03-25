Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to an attempt to locate a vehicle, a blue Chevy Trailblazer, operated by Brandon Senff of West Linn, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Senff had been involved in an earlier pursuit with Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. OSP Officer Ian Lamb located the vehicle on Hwy 101, near milepost 69, and measured the vehicle’s speed to be over 100 mph and driving recklessly.
OSP reported Lamb began to pursue the vehicle northbound on Hwy 101. Lamb attempted to stop the vehicle using lights and sirens but Senff attempted to elude and continued driving recklessly on Hwy 101 and then northbound on Hwy 53.
“An ATO trooper used spike strips to disable both passenger tires,” Lamb stated in his report. “The driver eventually crashed the vehicle into a ditch on Hamlet Road in Clatsop County.”
Senff was detained and showed multiple signs of impairment, according to OSP. He was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Senff was transported to the Tillamook County Jail, where he refused a breath test but consented to a drug recognition expert evaluation and provided a urine sample.
Senff was arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail for reckless driving, reckless endangering a person, attempt to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence of controlled substances. Classic Towing in Clatsop County towed the vehicle from the scene.
