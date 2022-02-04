Afghanistan veterans: You are not alone.
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is encouraging veterans, especially Afghanistan veterans and family, to reach for help if you need it. And if you don't need help, please reach out to a battle buddy or a loved one to make sure they are okay and that they know where to reach for resources if they need them.
ODVA Campus Veteran Coordinator and Afghanistan veteran Joe Mah shares his message to OEF/OIF veterans: "You are not alone." Watch the video here
Information about behavioral health and other important resources can be accessed at the link below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.