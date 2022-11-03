The National Weather Service Portland Weather Forecast Office is predicting a strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rains and high wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
“Clatsop County is closely monitoring these storms and we will keep people informed,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop emergency management director.
Three to four inches of rain may fall in portions of Clatsop County. Wind gusts of up to 65 m.p.h. are expected, and could knock down trees and power lines. People should avoid forested areas, and remain in the lower levels of their homes during high winds. Motorists should use caution while driving.
On Sunday, a low-pressure system is forecast to bring colder temperatures through midweek, with a high probability that lows will drop below freezing (32 degrees) during that timeframe.
“We want to remind our community that this is our first fall cold weather event. That means many people will not yet be acclimated to the very cold weather that is coming, Gibbs said.
See the National Weather Service website for more.
