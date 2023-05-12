Heat Advisory until 11:00PM Sunday
* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum temperatures from the 80s along the beaches to the lower 90s a few miles inland. Minimum temperatures may fail to dip below the 60s Sunday morning on elevated, exposed terrain.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast, Central Oregon Coast and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON
Instructions:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington
-----
Heat Advisory until 08:00PM Monday
* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each morning.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... WILLAPA HILLS ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS
Instructions:
Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington
