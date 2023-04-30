The Tillamook Headlight Herald’s Home and Garden Show had a great first day on Saturday, as families shopped with local businesses, sampled delicious food and supported charitable organization.
The show ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and will continue for a second day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Showgoers perused a wide variety of goods, from local honey, seeds and dahlia tubers to wind chimes, yard sculptures, outdoor wooden furniture and hot tubs to cabinets, fabrics, recliners, art and kitchen wares.
They also took advantage of the opportunities to enter a wide swath of raffles, including those being put on the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook and the Tillamook Beekeepers Association. The former supports scholarships for local students with 18 items from local businesses up for grabs, while the latter is raffling a custom, dairy-themed beehive, with both drawings to be held Sunday at 3 p.m.
Tillamook County Solid Waste is cosponsoring the show and has a booth to share information about their programs in the county. Adjacent to their booth is that of the Oregon Department of Forestry, which is handing out Western Red Cedar Saplings and free yard waste disposal permits.
Pacific Restaurant, Sugar + Air Cotton Candy and Malakina’s Shave Ice are all offering tasty refreshments to showgoers at their booths, while Just a Distillery offers rum samples a short distance away.
Other booths include one from the Tillamook People’s Utility District, the Tillamook County Republican and Democratic Parties, Accountable Exteriors, Prestige Senior Living, Kitchen Craft and many more.
Admission and parking are both free and all the vendors will be out again, so, be sure to stop by Home and Garden Show on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to prepare for the summer season and have a great time.
