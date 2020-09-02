Suicide is a death that is self-inflected and intentional. This form of death cannot be predicted by a person’s age, gender, or race. Every year thousands of lives are lost by suicide. For example, in the year 2018, there were 48,000 people who died by suicide in the United States. In Oregon, suicide has become the 8th leading cause of death, surpassing other causes of diseases such as influenza and chronic liver disease. Each day in Oregon, there is an average of 2 lives that are lost by suicide. While these facts about suicide may be disheartening, suicide is a public health problem that is preventable.
September has been designated as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. During this month-long observance, health professionals, suicide survivors, and community members come together to promote awareness of this issue. I encourage you to take some time this month to promote suicide prevention. In this column you will find a few reliable online suicide prevention resources.
There are many reliable online resources that you can learn about suicide prevention. One online resource that I would recommend is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a nonprofit organization that helps to protect people from health, safety, and security threats. One resource that was published by this organization is a suicide prevention factsheet. This resource can be accessed by visiting: https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/prevention.html. Another helpful place to learn about suicide prevention is the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The AFSP is a national nonprofit organization that educates the public about suicide prevention, funds research, advocacy, and mental health policies. On the AFSP website, you can learn about health prevention, suicide warning signs, suicide risk factors, and how you can make a difference in your community. The AFSP website can be accessed by visiting: https://afsp.org/. The final online resource that I will discuss in this column is the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). This statewide agency is a planning, funding, and monitoring entity for the healthcare of many Oregonians. OHA is a great place to get regional suicide prevention information. On their website, you can find information about regional suicide prevention training and access downloadable suicide prevention publications. You can access the OHA’s suicide prevention page by visiting: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/SAFELIVING/SUICIDEPREVENTION/Pages/index.aspx. I hope that some of the resources that I had mentioned in this column will be helpful to you. To ensure you get the most up to date and accurate resources online, it would be helpful to be selective on what resources you review. Federal entities, state agencies, reputable nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions often have the most current and accurate information regarding suicide prevention.
Before I sign off on this column I want to assure you that you are never alone in a moment of crisis. There are many caring professionals that can help in your time of need. Tillamook County has a 24/7 crisis hotline that can be reached by calling (503)842-8201 or (800)962-2851. The Tillamook County crisis hotline is staffed by trained behavioral health professionals from the Tillamook Family Counseling Center. If you are outside Tillamook County, there is a National Suicide Lifeline that is also open 24/7. To reach the National Suicide Lifeline you can call (800)273-8255.
