On Tuesday, February 7, a Tillamook County Grand Jury indicted Miguel Velez, 32, of Tillamook, on four counts of Using Child in display of sexual explicit conduct (ORS 163.670), and 30 counts of Encouraging child sex abuse 2 (ORS 163.686).
“This investigation involves the sending of Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) between two digital devices,” said Detective Chase Ross. “Mr. Velez was arrested on January 27th following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.”
The case has been referred to the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
