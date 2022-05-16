Governor Kate Brown today provided an update on the state’s ongoing interagency work to prepare for wildfire season across Oregon. She was joined by State Forester Cal Mukumoto, Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Mike Shaw, Oregon State Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema, Adjutant General Michael Stencel, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Deputy Director Leah Feldon.
“All signs point to a difficult 2022 fire season that will challenge our firefighting teams and the capacity of our response systems,” said Governor Brown. “The good news is that Oregon has one of the best wildfire response systems in the country. We continue to lead the nation in this space, improving even further as investments from Senate Bill 762 have already allowed us to add both seasonal firefighter capacity to our ranks and additional aviation assets.
“Today we are asking all Oregonians to do their part in order to prevent and prepare for wildfires. Being prepared can truly mean the difference between life and death. It is also one of the best ways you can help our frontline firefighters do their jobs. Make a plan with your family, stay informed, and get 2 Weeks Ready. And please, be smart and be careful when you’re enjoying our outdoors. You can help prevent tragic loss.”
Additional Materials
A copy of the Governor's prepared remarks from today's press conference is available here.
A copy of the PowerPoint presentation from today’s press conference is available here.
More information is available at wildfire.oregon.gov.
Oregonians can sign up for local emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov.
Video Links
A recording of today's live-streamed press conference — with an American Sign Language simulcast — is available on YouTube.
Please note the video starts at the 12:15 mark.
An HD recording of today's press conference for members of the media is available on Vimeo.
