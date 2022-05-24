Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, May 28, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Governor issued the following statement:
"The violent attack in Texas is devastating, and I am heartbroken. Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 15 individuals who were killed, and to the entire Uvalde community.
"How many more kids, teachers, shoppers, worshippers, and people going about their everyday lives need to die of gun violence? We need Congress to act. We must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts.”
The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.
