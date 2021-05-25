Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday, May 25, updates to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. Effective Thursday, May 27, through Thursday, June 3, there will be 15 counties in the High Risk level, three at Moderate Risk, and 15 at Lower Risk, including Multnomah County, which has reached a 65 percent adult vaccination rate and whose equity plan has been approved.
Tillamook County has moved from Moderate Risk to Lower Risk.
"The science is clear: vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and they are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide," said Brown. "This disease remains dangerous for those in communities with high rates of unvaccinated individuals. That's why I'm encouraging all Oregonians to roll up your sleeves, take your shot, and get a chance to change your life. It's never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just end up a winner through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."
On May 11, Brown announced that counties that vaccinate at least 65 percent of their residents 16 or older with at least one dose and submit documentation on how they will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts are eligible to move to the Lower Risk level. A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA's website. Please note that the dashboard displays state vaccine allocations only, and does not track federally administered vaccine doses.
Updated Guidance for Lower Risk Levels
On Monday, May 24, Brown announced that businesses in Lower Risk counties will soon have the option of creating vaccinated sections. Businesses will be able to take advantage of this option beginning Thursday, May 27. Additional details will be posted by Thursday to OHA's website.
Weekly County Movements
As case rates continue to decline, starting next week county risk level changes will be announced every week. The next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, June 1, to take effect on Friday, June 4. Counties facing moves back up in risk level will be given a caution period to re-focus efforts to drive back down creeping case numbers.
When Oregon achieves a first dose 70 percent statewide vaccination rate for residents 16 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.