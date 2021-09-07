In a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 7, Gov. Kate Brown provided an update on the current state of COVID-19 and the return of students to in-person learning in the classroom across Oregon.
She was joined by Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, and Dr. Dana Braner, physician-in-chief of the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
"Because Oregonians are masking up and continuing to get vaccinated, we have been able to cut the projected length of this surge," said Brown. "However, there are still challenging times ahead. And we must remain vigilant. Every action you take impacts how this plays out. Every time you mask up you’re helping our doctors and nurses do their jobs. Every time you mask up, you’re helping our kids return to school more safely. And every time you mask up you’re helping keep our businesses and communities open."
"It is with mixed emotions that we are welcoming our kids back to school this year. I know many parents are excited for kids to return to the classroom full time, and at the same time anxious about the Delta variant. We all play a part in reducing community spread of this virus. Together we can stop the Delta variant from spreading and keep our kids safe and learning in the classroom."
For families with kids heading back to the classroom, the Oregon Department of Education has released the following five straightforward back-to-school tips:
Make a plan to vaccinate all eligible household members
Wear a face covering in public and in carpools
Limit gatherings with other households
Move any social activities outside
Make a plan in case your child needs to miss school
