Obviously, the high pressure ridge is not leaving us any time soon. There is a disturbance that causes the ridge to weaken some tonight and tomorrow and will also cause some southerly winds and cooler temperatures tomorrow. So, the marine layer pushes in and thickens tonight, which may cause some patchy mist in the morning fog around sunrise when it is the thickest. Today we get up to the low 80s, over in the valley, they see the mid 90s.
Tomorrow we stay partly sunny after the patchy fog and clouds burn off, the afternoon high temperatures only climb up to around 69, even with a more southerly wind nighttime lows, under mostly cloudy skies, around 52.
The high pressure ridge strengthens Saturday though we still have some of the marine clouds hanging around, afternoon highs in the low 70s. by Sunday the ridge has rebound and we see sunny skies, highs into the mid 70s, nighttime lows under mostly clear skies around 52.
Next week is where things get a little more interesting with hot and/or very hot conditions likely at times. Some of the models are now pushing an offshore wind at times which would push 90 degree temperatures all the way to the coast after Labor Day. This would only add to the extreme fire concerns that are worsening. So, for now, Labor Day Monday is looking like the mid 80s, highs over in the valley climb into the upper 80s to around 90 Monday. With breezy east winds starting Monday night, Tuesday we could see afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s with nighttime lows around 59.
Wednesday we likely see the mid and upper 80s again then Thursday we hopefully see a shift in the winds with the marine layer cooling us back down to more seasonable temperatures, still no rain but at least the highs return to the low 70s.
Tillamook County Public Works
Paving will commenced today, Thursday 9/3/2020 on Miami Foley Road located 3.78 miles north of Hwy 101. Traffic will be flagged.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents and traveling public for being considerate during construction. Remember safety of the travelling public and the road workers; please follow the speed signs in the construction zones.
Also, Oregon Department of Transportation has some urgent wood timber pile repairs needed on the Tillamook River Bridge on Highway 131 to and from Netarts. The bridge is located just east of the Jenck farm at Mile post 7.49. In order to complete these repairs, ODOT will need to close the Tillamook River bridge intermittently on September 14th (Monday) through the 18th (Friday) anytime between 8am to 5pm. Detour when closed is via Fraser Road, Burton Fraser Road and Tillamook River Road.
COVID-19 News: COVID-19 daily cases continue to decline
During the week of Monday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 30, OHA recorded 1,558 new cases of COVID-19 infection. This is down 8.6% from last week’s tally of 1,704 and Oregon’s lowest weekly total since the end of June.
The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 4.4 percent, the lowest in two months. Thirty-nine Oregonians were reported to have died, up from 32 last week. The 26,713 cases reported in Oregon as of Aug. 30 equates to about to 631 cases per 100,000 persons. Also, as of Aug. 30, 459 Oregonians have died with COVID-19, a mortality rate of 11 deaths per 100,000 Oregonians.
The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20–29-year-olds, with rates decreasing in subsequent decades of life. Through April 18, 51 percent of reported cases had been among persons 50 or older and 48 percent of the deaths have involved persons 80 or older.
