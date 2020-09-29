It was a warm one yesterday with the airport hitting 88 and we have a good chance of hitting that today, maybe even exceeding that. We continue to have a large upper level high pressure area sitting over us, bringing clear skies, east winds, and increased temperatures.
Fortunately, we had some decent rains before this short stretch of hot and dry so the fire dangers for us are not as elevated as before. The winds do shift and become more southerly later this afternoon and these could push in some smoke from the California fires in the upper atmosphere so we could see some hazy skies tonight and tomorrow. It is not believed, at this time, that the winds will cause the smoke to affect surface air quality. Should it mix down to the surface it would still not be anything like it was over Labor Day.
Look for patchy morning fog, then hazy skies tomorrow, then a weak onshore flow returns which will slowly help to clear the haze and keep us out of the 80s with tomorrow’s high around 77. After that we see mostly sunny days with the afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s, and the nighttime low temperatures, under mostly clear skies, in the low 50s through the end of the week and weekend.
A fly in the ointment is…some of the models suggest we get into a more zonal, or west to east flow starting around Sunday into Monday. There is a slight chance that if this happened, we could see a weak disturbance cause some light showers as it moved across. I’ll keep an eye on this to see if it sticks.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Pine Avenue is closed to thru traffic today. Alder Lane is open to local traffic from 3rd to Linden Drive. Alder Lane is fully open east of Linden Drive.
COVID-19 Update
Just a quick COVID update for Tillamook County:
1 new case gives us a total case count of 53, 47 positives, 6 presumptive, zero in the hospital and 3 individuals being monitored.
