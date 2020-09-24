It looks like we were under the main rain-belt yesterday with our area see upwards of 2 ½” to 3 ½” of rain that did kick the rivers up a couple of feet, and the winds gusted to 30-40 in town 40-50 at the beaches. Today the front continues to push away from the area leaving scattered showers here that will ease some tonight.
Because of the offshore activity the ocean swells are building so anyone walking on the beach should be especially alert for sneaker waves. These can catch you off guard and knock you down then pull you out into the cold waters. Standing on rocks, jetties, or logs is especially dangerous during these times.
As far as today’s weather, obviously we can expect scattered showers with the bulk of the activity in our area being near the Coast Range though there are still some showers with brief heavy downpours expected as well.
Tomorrow morning, we will see another cold front pushing in another round of rain, not like the last system though, this time we will see an inch at the most here, maybe 1 1/2” in the Coast Range. It will be breezy again with winds gusting to 30-40 here and maybe up to 50 at the beaches. Once the front pushes through tomorrow night we can again expect some scattered showers that ease up on Saturday as high pressure starts to build in bringing improving conditions Sunday. Next week we can expect light east winds and warmer temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
COVID-19 totals as of September 23, 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 537, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 193 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 31,503.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (22), Marion (17), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (4), Washington (14), and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 532nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on September 11 and died on September 15 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 533rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 14 and died on September 15 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 534th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 17 and died on September 19 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 535th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 1 and died on September 22 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 536th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 3 and died on September 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 537th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 17 and died on August 31 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Tillamook County: 45 positives, 6 presumptive, for a total case count to date of 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.