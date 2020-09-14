till some smoky skies giving us an Air Quality Alert, especially up near Bay City where the main fire was. This morning there were some spots with mist in the air.
As for the Pike St. Fire, the reported last and final report was Saturday where they reported that the fire was 25% containment with lines being completed around the 220 acre fire area. They were in the process of mopping up and addressing any remaining hot spots. There was one garage lost during the fire and one minor injury related to a tree falling on a fire engine. As I am typing this, I get a call from ODF reporting they will drop Level 1 areas and place Level 2 areas into Level 1 at noon today. Containment is reported at 35% now and they still have ODF and South Fork fire crews along with logging equipment in the area completing the mopping up process with the fire completely lined. Overall, Tillamook County was, a want to say lucky, but the true luck though was in having crews, teams, personnel, and volunteers that were all top notch. A great big thank you goes to every agency and person involved in any manner; a list too big to list.
As for the weather, it is changing finally. We have a front moving in tonight that will bring a threat of rain starting this afternoon and increasing as the front nears with rain likely tonight. The front will weaken and slow as it nears so there is a chance the rain could be spotty as it crosses, this is yet to be seen.
The front should make it through tomorrow morning then transition to scattered post-frontal showers later tomorrow morning that decrease in frequency during the afternoon. The associated low pressure area will be lingering offshore to the northwest Wednesday and with the southwesterly flow and the moisture, occasional disturbances could being another shower or two until Thursday when, as the low pressure area moves towards the area, we see an increase in shower activity through Friday night.
We keep a chance of showers Saturday and that begin to diminish Saturday night leaving us dry with mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Highs this week 65-70, lows 53-58.
As far as the smoke, once we clear out the lower levels, our air quality will improve but we can still expect to see some smoke in the higher levels through possibly the end of this week.
ODOT
The OR 18 closure is now milepost 0 to 5, from U.S. 101 to west of Rose Lodge. The road is open from milepost 5 to 7, accessible only from the east end of the closure. Travelers should use extreme caution throughout the state as visibility varies. Expect quickly changing conditions. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road closure and conditions.
