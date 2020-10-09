A look at the satellite picture shows that we indeed have a decent cold front slowly marching towards the area. We can expect an increasing chance of rain with some moderate periods of rain and breezy winds expect tonight into tomorrow morning. Winds this evening gusting to near 20 and tonight gusting to near 30. As far as rain from this event, it appears we could see upwards to an inch of rain through tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow the front will have pushed off to the east and some unstable air moves in bringing scattered showers into the area. The models have suggested, off and on, that there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially over the coastal waters and near the Coast Range. The scattered showers continue tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon another front approaches, bringing an increasing chance of rain Sunday afternoon with rain likely that night. After that, next week looks like we keep a chance of rain and rainshowers each day from Columbus Day Monday through midweek when another high pressure ridge bilds in and dry conditions return to the area.
High temperatures for the period continue in the low 60s, lows in the low 50s now fall to the upper 40s next week.
Tillamook COVID-19 Update
Things appeared to be a little more active this week, but a lot of the increase was due to a single family unit. We are currently at 50 confirmed cases, 10 presumptive cases which includes 3 new confirmed and 4 new presumptives this week. Total number tested is 3,286
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. Lane closures are permitted any time between 7:00 pm Sunday through 12:00 pm Friday.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent traffic control may occur while construction finishes up. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
OR6: Maintenance Paving Project
Project Description: This project will pave the roadway (milepost 9 to 12) to give users a smoother ride.
Traffic Impacts: There will be daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with flaggers and a pilot car controlling two-way traffic.
-*Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.