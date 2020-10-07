Change is on the way! This morning we see the fog and stratus thanks to high pressure still over the area. There will not be as much clearing as yesterday so expect partly sunny afternoon skies, highs near 67. The marine clouds roll back in tonight, the low near 53.
Tomorrow the high pressure ridge weakens and starts to shift eastward with the approach of a low pressure trough from the northwest. The onshore winds increase, thickening the marine layer which gives us a slight chance of drizzle, especially in the morning hours tomorrow. Tomorrow night we see a slight chance of some scattered showers but by Friday an approaching cold front brings an increasing chance of rain starting in the afternoon with rain likely later Friday then the front pushes through late Friday night into Saturday morning.
We expect post frontal showers Saturday behind the front and the models have hinted, off and on, that there was a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday also. For now, the chance is minimal. High temperatures Saturday around 60, lows, with the rain returning, around 50. We have a chance of rain still on Sunday then a chance of showers Monday.
A mixed model picture after Monday, some say high pressure returns bringing back fair and mild conditions, others suggest a chance of showers still. It looks like the high temperatures will remain near 60 and the lows around 50.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Alder Lane is closed today between Williams and Linden.
ODOT Hwy 6 Information
The local ODODT office reports Oregon Mainline Paving is going to grind from fog line to fog line and pave on Hwy 6 between MP 8-12 starting next Monday. They are not sure how long the project will take as it is weather dependent. Expect some delays.
Flu Shots
The Community Health Center (Tillamook Health Department) has a Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic at 2111 8th St, in Tillamook. It is open Monday thru Friday through the end of October. The hours are 08:30am till noon, then again 1:00pm till 4:30pm, all Wednesdays 9:00am – 4:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.