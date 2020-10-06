Dry, fair, and mild again today with the afternoon high up in the low 70s. There is some patchy fog around with the visibility dropping down to ¼ mile earlier in spots so remember to turn on your headlights so you can be seen. The onshore flow returns tonight so the marine layer will start moving towards the coast once again.
The high pressure ridge builds in a little stronger today and tomorrow but does start to slide east tomorrow as a trough of low pressure to the northwest approaches. This will push the marine layer inland so look for low clouds tomorrow night.
Thursday should be dry but cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s then Friday we have an increasing chance of rain starting in the afternoon. The models have not been real consistent on the timing nor the amount of rain that can be expected. It looks like it will be raining by Friday night with moderate rain rates expected for Saturday. We expect maybe 1-2 inches from the system, maybe 2-4 inches in the Coast Range.
Saturday night we transition over to scattered showers that could have some gusty winds associated with the heavier showers as they blow through. There is still a chance of showers Sunday into Monday, highs still around 60, lows down around 50.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Our contractor is back on Alder Lane and will be working between Williams and Linden. This section of road will be closed to through traffic. Thanks for your patience.
COVID-19 Update
As of yesterday, Tillamook County has reported 48 positives, 6 presumptive for a case total of 54 with no deaths.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 572, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. yesterday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 35,049. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).
